Doctors told police a 13-year-old girl would be paralyzed from the waist down after she was shot in her back last November in East Baltimore.
The doctors at The Johns Hopkins Hospital found the girl had been shot in her upper spine, police wrote in charging documents obtained Monday by The Baltimore Sun.
Detectives arrested and charged two people with the attempted murder of the child. Lasheena Stewart, 37, and Antwan Newton, 19, both of East Baltimore, remain held without bail on the charges.
Newton allegedly pulled the trigger. Stewart yelled for him to “shoot,” police wrote in charging documents.
In an email, police wrote the shooting stemmed from a dispute at the girl’s school. The charging documents do not mention the dispute. Police did not provide additional information.