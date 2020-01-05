Two people were arrested Thursday for shooting a 13-year-old girl in the back at the end of November in East Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore Police said Lasheena Stewart, 37, and Antwan Newton, 19, are facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Police said the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood residents were denied bail.
Officers were called to the 700 block of East 20th St. on Nov. 22 around 9:15 for the girl who was shot in the back. While investigating, detectives discovered the shooting stemmed from a dispute that happened at the girl’s school earlier that day.
Stewart lives on the same block as the girl and Newton is just around the corner in the 800 block of East North Ave., police said.
Through interviews, detectives were able to identify and arrest Newton and Stewart.
The police department said the girl is still receiving treatment for her injuries, but did not specify her condition.