Twelve people were arrested for drug trafficking in three districts after a police went undercover for several months, officials said Wednesday.
Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison said the 12 people were members of “Primetime," a group that distributed fentanyl and other drugs in the area where the Southwestern, Western and Southern borders come together. Police believe they arrested the leader of the group, 41-year-old West Baltimore resident David Funderburk, but are still looking three other members connected to the gang.
Harrison announced the arrests Wednesday morning during a press conference with Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and the Governor’s office Executive Director of Crime Control and Prevention V. Glenn Fueston.
The six-month investigation was led by the Westside Major Case Squad and required officers to go undercover to buy drugs, Harrison said. When police made the arrests Harrison said they also seized 450 grams of fentanyl, 85 grams of crack cocaine, a 9mm handgun, $69,000 in cash and $30,000 in personal assets.
“This was a very significant take down that we believe will make the tri-district a much safer area,” Harrison said. “But we have to keep going in that area and everywhere else in the city.”
Harrison said the investigation into the drug group initially began because people complained about the illegal activities.
Mosby praised prosecutors’ work and touted her office’s partnership with the police department.
“Our local drug trade fuels violence and murder in this city so the ability to stop and to intercept drug activity, especially the targeting of fentanyl distribution, is an integral part of tackling violence,” Mosby said.