Baltimore police recorded the 343rd homicide of the year Saturday with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in the Belair-Edison neighborhood.
Shortly before 11 p.m., city officers found the man lying in the 4300 block of Dudley Ave. in an area south of Belair Road and two blocks from Herring Run Park. The man had been shot multiple times and later died in an area hospital. Police did not immediately identify the victim.
The city had gone two days without a fatal shooting, the last occurring late Thursday night in the Waltherson neighborhood. With 343 homicides, Baltimore has set a record for killings per capita this year. The city saw its highest number of homicides in 1993, when 353 people were killed.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating the Belair-Edison shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, or text tips to 443-902-4824.