Authorities investigating 11 fires overnight in Baltimore’s Edmondson Village

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun |
Jul 29, 2019 | 9:58 AM

Baltimore City fire and police departments are investigating a string of 11 fires that broke out in the Edmondson Village neighborhood Monday morning.

Firefighters were first called to the Edmondson Village area for a report of a fire around 1:30 a.m., Baltimore Fire spokeswoman Blair Adams said. Then firefighters were dispatched to another incident a few blocks away. That process was repeated nine more times.

Adams said it was unclear if all 11 fires were related to one another and said the cause of each fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters battled the blazes until 3:30 a.m., Adams said. By 6:30 a.m. fire investigators and the police arson unit were on scene.

In total, Adams said there were 11 fires: six in homes, four fires in trash cans and one car fire.

A few of the homes that caught fire were vacant, Adams said. No injuries were reported.

Adams said the fire locations were as follows:

500 Lyndhurst St, house fire

500 Normandy Ave., house fire

500 Wildwood Parkway, car fire

4100 West Franklin St., house fire

300 Lyndhurst St, trash fire

600 Mount Holly St., house fire

500 Mount Holly St., house fire

500 500 Lyndhurst St, house fire

500 Allendale St, trash fire

3700 West Franklin St, trash fire

300 Mount Holly St., trash fire

