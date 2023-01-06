Two shot near high school in Brooklyn in the south side of Baltimore, police says

Baltimore Police responded Friday afternoon to a report of a double shooting near Benjamin Franklin High School, in the 1100 block of Cambria Street in Brooklyn.
Advertisement
No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated.
Baltimore Police responded Friday afternoon to a report of a double shooting near Benjamin Franklin High School, in the 1100 block of Cambria Street in Brooklyn.
No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated.
Baltimore Police are responding to the 1100 block of Cambria for a double shooting. PIO is headed to the scene. More information to follow.— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 6, 2023