Two dead in Northwest Baltimore shooting

Baltimore police say two men died after being shot in Northwest Baltimore on Thursday night.
The department wrote on Facebook that officers were called out to Maple Avenue and Hayward Avenue at 9:27 p.m for a reported shooting in the Pimlico neighborhood.
Upon arriving, officers found two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds, police wrote.
The two were taken to Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.
Police did not identify the two victims nor name any suspects connected to the shooting.
Their deaths follow another shooting in Southwest Baltimore that left a 33-year-old woman dead Thursday morning.
Baltimore has had 180 homicides since the beginning of 2019, putting the city on pace to exceed 300 for the fifth year in a row despite crime rates falling in other big cities.
Anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting is asked to contact 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text anonymous tips to 443-902-4824.