Baltimore Police struggle to investigate their own, new consent decree report says

The Baltimore Police Department is close to completing internal investigations related to officers implicated in the sweeping Gun Trace Task Force scandal, but the department still struggles to fully investigate its own, the latest consent decree report said. The problem is particularly acute when complaints originate with members of the public, federal monitors found.
Two years after the department entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, the monitoring team, which is helping to implement reforms and includes lawyers, civil rights and policing experts, said that misconduct investigations have shown “encouraging developments” but continue to be deficient. The monitors cited “inexcusable negligence” over a recent instance in which a dozen misconduct cases against officers were tossed out because the department’s internal affairs team allowed them to to expire.
The unit, which lacks a permanent leader, needs more investigators to conduct thorough and timely reviews of cases, the report said, adding that internal affairs staff have not concluded internal investigations of other officers who were implicated in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal but have not been charged.
“The need for BPD to repair its Public Integrity Bureau (“PIB”)—known until recently as the Office of Professional Responsibility—is at the heart of the Consent Decree reform effort,” the report said.
In conversations with members of the monitoring team, "community members continue to focus on BPD’s ability to effectively police itself, underscoring that a properly functioning PIB is essential to re-establishing the community’s trust.”
But the department has made some progress, and is currently formulating new policies to help lessen the caseloads internal affairs investigators, according to its court filings as part of the consent agreement. The quarterly public hearing before U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar is scheduled Thursday at the federal courthouse downtown.
The consent decree was reached between the city and Justice Department in April 2017 and is expected to last years. It requires the department to rewrite polices and retrain officers, and retain the monitoring team until it has reached compliance. So far, the city has spent $2.3 million in fees and more than $100,000 in expenses for the monitoring team.
The consent decree was reached after a Justice Department investigation found city police regularly violated residents’ civil rights, especially minorities.
The latest report again cites concerns that the department has not finished internal investigations related to the Gun Trace Task Force scandal in which eight officers were convicted of robbing residents and selling drugs.
It also noted that the “BPD also has not yet authorized the promised independent investigation of the root causes of the scandal,” the report said.
The monitors focused on the department’s lack of stable leadership; there have been four commissioners in the past year. Commissioner Michael Harrison was selected in part because of his experience with a similar consent decree with the New Orleans Police Department.
The report discussed the department’s inability to investigate allegations of police misconduct — which is at the heart of the public’s distrust of the department.
Monitors found “too much time between the date of the complaint and the required communications with the complainant; excessive time to complete civilian-initiated investigations; files that were not uniformly organized and did not contain a task checklist; interviews and attempted interviews of subjects that were often delayed too long; and supervisory review and approval that too often came too late — well beyond the date the investigation was completed and investigative report was finalized.”
But of the complaints that were generated internally and not from civilians, the monitors found complaints “generally appeared to be resolved in a timely manner” and were more thorough.