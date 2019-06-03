Baltimore man arrested in death of infant daughter; two other shooting victims succumb to injuries

Baltimore Police have charged a 22-year-old man in the death of his infant daughter, and disclosed that two men who were recently shot and wounded succumbed to their injuries.

Quar-ran Allen was charged with first-degree murder and related charges last week following an investigation into the death of his 2-month-old daughter, Elise Cottman, police said.

Police said the girl was in the care of her father on May 28 when she stopped breathing and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Injuries revealed during an autopsy were “not consistent with the father’s story,” police said.

Allen was taken into custody on May 31 and is being held without bond. He does not have an attorney listed in court records.

Police also said the victims of two previously reported non-fatal shootings had died from their injuries.

Ramon Manley, 27, died on May 26 at Sinai Hospital from complications of an earlier shooting, according to police and an autopsy report. Manley was shot on the afternoon of April 24 in the 200 block of S. Dallas Ct.

Meredeth Parry, 25, was reported shot on the afternoon of May 31 in the 900 block of Cator Ave. He died the next day, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be sent by text message to 443-902-4824.

There have been 129 people killed this year in Baltimore, an 11 percent increase over this time last year.

