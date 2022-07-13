Baltimore Police investigating homicide after man’s body found in Cherry Hill home

Baltimore Police are investigating after finding a dead man with injuries to his body inside a Cherry Hill home.

Officers were called around 3:40 p.m. to the 3400 block of Spelman Road in South Baltimore to investigate reports of an unconscious man who was inside a dwelling, police said. Officers found the man had died and had “obvious signs of trauma to the body.”

Police did not identify the man’s name or age. Homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the incident to call 410-396-2100 or make an anonymous call to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.