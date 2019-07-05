West Baltimore teen charged in double homicide had been out on bail facing robbery charge

One of two teenagers arrested this week and charged with shooting a couple to death in West Baltimore had been out on bail facing charges of armed robbery and assault from December.

A public defender for 17-year-old Charles Anderson had sought to transfer the teen to juvenile court for the armed robbery case. Now, police say Anderson committed the double shooting, too.

Anderson’s public defender could not be reached Friday. Court records list his bail at $100,000 in the armed robbery case.

Baltimore Police announced Thursday that Anderson was one of 64 people arrested in a three-day sweep by local officers working with state police and federal agents. The operation aimed to catch those wanted for violent crimes, such as shootings, armed robberies and assaults. The officers also arrested 18-year-old Donyell Morris, of Cherry Hill, and charged him in the same double killing. Online court records did not list his attorney.

Police have accused the two teens of gunning down a man and woman in the early morning hours Tuesday in West Baltimore. Police have not identified the victims, but they said the 28-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were found shot in the 1200 block of Bloomingdale Rd. The woman was shot in her head; the man, in his chest. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not provided a motive for the killings.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in Baltimore Circuit Court on July 23 on the robbery charge.

