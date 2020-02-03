A Baltimore-area rapper has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for charging millions of dollars to a company credit card on products and services meant to boost his music career.
Chad Arrington, who also goes by the stage name Chad Focus, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday as he faced charges that he spent about $4.1 million with a company American Express card, which helped him maintain the illusion that Chad Focus was the “No. 1 recording artist in the world.”
As part of the plea, prosecutors are dropping six other related charges, including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Arrington and his attorney declined to comment. He was seen hugging his parents outside the courtroom, who also declined to comment on his plea.
Federal investigators charged the Randallstown man in June, alleging he spent the money on items and services that helped exaggerate his music’s popularity, including multiple billboards throughout the country, fake streams of his songs and bundles of tickets to his own concerts.
Judge Richard Bennett said the plea agreement also requires Arrington to pay back more than $4.1 million. He is set to be sentenced May 14 and faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
Court records do not name the company that issued Arrington’s credit card, although his LinkedIn page said he was working at the time in search engine optimization for Money Map Press, a subsidiary of the Baltimore publishing giant The Agora Companies.
Prosecutors did not name the company during Monday’s hearing, only referring to it as “Company One” in court and in the plea agreement.
Federal investigators claim the fraudulent spending began in 2015, when Arrington allegedly started charging what would eventually amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars for international and national travel expenses. The spending eventually included music equipment, expensive jewelry and business ventures to bring bike sharing programs to Maryland, according to the indictment.
Investigators say Arrington forged credit card banking statements and the signatures of supervisors with the help of several unnamed co-conspirators. More than $1 million of that spending went to entities and accounts controlled by four unidentified people, who in turn kicked back hundreds of thousands to the aspiring rapper, the indictment states.
