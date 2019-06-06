Feds indict Baltimore man on drug charges; police say he is tied to violent group of dealers

A man connected to multiple acts of violence has been indicted on federal drug charges, according to Baltimore Police and court records.

Correy Cawthorn, 20, also known as “ Fat Correy,” is among 16 defendants charged this year in a sweeping federal drug case. Cawthorn slipped away from a police dragnet on Memorial Day, using his dirt bike to flee as officers approached. But U.S. marshals caught him in Harford County this week.

Baltimore police said those charged and arrested in the drug ring have been responsible for at least nine shootings.

“The city, we believe, will be safer because he is behind bars,” said Lt. Col. John Herzog, who heads the department’s Detectives Division.

Herzog said this week that the department worked closely with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators to get violent individuals off the street.

“This highlights the partnership we do have with federal agencies on Baltimore violence,” he said.

The department has touted its work with federal agencies as a means to tackle the city’s surge of violence in recent years.

Earlier this year, Montana Barronette, now 24, was sentenced to life in prison for his crimes as the former leader of the “Trained to Go” gang. Barronette was convicted of drug and racketeering conspiracy charges, but federal prosecutors said the gang was responsible for nine murders.

In the case against Cawthorn, Herzog said the department had intelligence that connected Cawthorn to various acts of violence.

Officials set up a task force to build a case against Cawthorn, whom Herzog said is part of a drug operation centered in East and Northeast Baltimore. As the officers gained more information, the ATF was brought in to provide additional resources. The federal investigation also means that the defendants face stiffer sentences without the possibility of parole.

The federal indictment does not include information about the alleged acts of violence committed by the group.

Federal court filings show that prosecutors and agents have compiled audio and video recordings and downloads from cellphones seized from the defendants. One of the defendants has entered into a written plea agreement.

An attorney listed for Cawthorn did not respond to requests for comment.

Though Herzog said “it is a strong case,” investigators are still seeking the public’s help to strengthen all of the cases in a city where the “stop snitching” culture often makes it difficult to win convictions.

“There are a lot of witnesses and victims out there. We’re hoping that people come forward to give information,” he said.

On Memorial Day, Baltimore Police Department’s dirt bike task force, monitoring a group of illegal dirt bike riders, recognized Cawthorn, according to court documents.

The department’s helicopter “Foxtrot” followed a group of bikers from the 1000 block of Patterson Park Ave. in East Baltimore. One of those bikers — a “heavy set” man in all black clothing, including a partial face mask — was Cawthorn. A member of the Eastern District’s plainclothes squad attempted to stop Cawthorn in the 2600 block of McCullouigh St. But he sped off on his dirt bike as officers approached.

Just days earlier, police said Cawthorn’s father, also Correy Cawthorn, 41, was fatally shot just after 10 a.m. May 23 in the 4300 block of Nicholas Ave. in Northeast Baltimore.

Herzog said police are investigating a motive in that case, and have not made any arrests.

Cawthorn’s family could not be reached for comment Thursday.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5