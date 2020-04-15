‘Incendiary device’ thrown into Canton rowhouse Tuesday night, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Police are searching for two men captured on surveillance video breaking a window into a Canton rowhouse and throwing an “incendiary device” inside.
Police and firefighters were called at about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday night to 602 S. Potomac St., said police spokesman detective Donny Moses.
Surveillance video captured one man peeking into a window of the home, and breaking it, Moses said. The second suspect was then seen throwing the device inside, he said. The suspects both then got into a dark-colored SUV and fled.
The device self-extinguished, and no one was home at the time, Moses said.
Police are investigating the incident as an arson.
Moses said did not have additional suspect information Wednesday and he did not have information that the incident was connected to others.