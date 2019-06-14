16-year-old boy shot in leg aboard downtown Baltimore bus; police believe self-inflicted

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in the leg aboard a bus in downtown Baltimore on Friday night in what police believe was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

Detective Jeremy Silbert, a Baltimore Police spokesman, said officers were called to the 100 block of E. Baltimore St., near the intersection with Light Street near the heart of downtown, just before 9:40 p.m. for a reported shooting and found the injured boy.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Silbert said.

The driver of the No. 71 Maryland Transit Administration bus told detectives that he heard a “loud noise” on the bus before the boy exited and “fell down on the sidewalk,” Silbert said.

The incident resulted in several blocks in the city’s downtown core being closed to traffic. Siren lights flashed, the bus surrounded in yellow police tape, as fireworks went off above the nearby Oriole Park at Camden Yards after an Orioles loss to the Red Sox.

Silbert said no gun was recovered. Officers with flashlights searched the surrounding area, including in trash cans along the sidewalk.

Silbert said detectives will also be collecting any surveillance footage from the area, and consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges are warranted.

The boy was not identified.

Earlier Friday, officers responded to an area hospital just before 6 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said.

Detectives believe the man was shot in the 1600 block of W. Saratoga St.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun