MTA Police searching for three people in connection with an attack on a Baltimore bus last month

Maryland Transit Administration Police are attempting to identify three people in connection with an attack that appears to have occurred on a city bus in East Baltimore last month.
The department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two “suspects and persons of interest in an aggravated assault” that occurred in the 2500 block of East Fayette St., according to an agency alert released Friday.
The pictures of the individuals included in the alert appear to be from surveillance video captured on a city bus.
An MTA spokesman refused to provide additional details about the incident Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call MTA Police Detective Tavon Richardson at 410-454-7720.