Police arrest man after viral video depicts an assault with a brick in South Baltimore

Baltimore City Police have arrested a man who allegedly struck another man with a brick in the city’s Sharp-Leadenhall neighborhood in August, said City Councilman Eric Costello, who represents the neighborhood.
Police confirmed the arrest of a man by the name of Kenneth Burke, but did not provide any more immediate details Friday. Charges against Burke were not listed in online court records Friday morning.
The Aug. 30 incident was the subject of a viral video, which depicted one man approaching another from behind, carrying a brick. Just as the assailant struck his victim’s head, he crumpled to the sidewalk.
The man received minor injuries and did not seek medical attention. A witness told police that the attack followed a “loud argument” between the two men.