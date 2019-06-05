New policy gives Baltimore Police Commissioner a week to decide whether public should see video of officer involved shootings

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison introduced a new policy on Wednesday that allows him to take up to a week following a police shooting to decide whether body camera footage will even be released to the public.

Although the department hasn’t had a formal policy for years, previous commissioners have consistently opted to release video footage after police involved shootings or major incidents, often within days of the incident. Now the decision rests solely with Harrison — after input from his internal affairs staff.

“This new policy speaks to BPD’s commitment to transparency, accountability and building public trust,” Harrison said in a statement Wednesday. “It allows for the timely release of body-worn camera video while, at the same time, protecting the integrity of criminal investigations. A similar policy was in place when I led the New Orleans Police Department, and I found it to be extremely effective for everybody involved.”

Under the policy, one of the first major rule changes announced since Harrison took over the department earlier this year, the BPD’s Public Integrity Bureau can provide audio and video recordings within 24 hours of an incident to the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, the Maryland U. S. Attorney’s Office and the Baltimore City Office of Civil Rights. The bureau also has up to five days to make recommendations to Harrison about publicly releasing footage after an incident.

Then, within 48 hours of receiving that recommendation, Harrison will decide whether the recordings will be released to the public.

The recordings will be released only after families have been notified, and after anyone involved in the incident has given a statement to investigators.

