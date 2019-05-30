Woman's body found in Northwest Baltimore shopping cart was missing head

A woman’s body found in a shopping cart outside a Northwest Baltimore apartment building two weeks ago was headless, according to two police sources.

Baltimore Police have been investigating since the afternoon of May 12, when the body of an unidentified black or Hispanic woman was found wrapped up and placed inside of a shopping cart at the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments at 3901 Clarks Lane.

Baltimore Police have repeatedly declined to provide details on the case, or even officially confirm that the body had been dismembered. Police on Thursday refused to provide the name of the victim.

“This case remains open and no arrests have been made. Investigators are continuing to work with the Medical Examiner's Office,” the department said in a statement.

On May 22, the department released pictures of a tattoo of red lips located on the victim’s buttocks, hoping that would help gather information to identify the victim.

