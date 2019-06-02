Anne Arundel County Police find body at homeless camp in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel police say officers found a dead body at a homeless camp in Glen Burnie Sunday.

The department wrote on Twitter at about 6 p.m. that police were investigating a dead body found in the area of Route 10 and Ordnance Road.

Homicide detectives and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office have been called to the scene to help the investigation, spokeswoman Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said.

The department has not identified the body yet nor ruled the incident a homicide as they await the results of an autopsy.

This story will be updated.

