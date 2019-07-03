Baltimore man arrested for alleged shooting, assault

A 28-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with assaulting and then shooting at a man last week in the city’s southeast district, police said.

Lamont Hold, of the Herring Run Park neighborhood, faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and gun violations, police said. Hold is being held without bail and no attorney was listed for him in online court records.

Police were called to the 2100 block of North Duncan St. just before 7:30 p.m. June 24 for a possible shooting. After arriving, police said they found a 43-year-old man who said he got into an argument with three men. The victim said he was assaulted in the 2100 block of Moyer St. and as he was trying to get away, one of the alleged assailants fired a gun — although no one was hit, police said.

Southeast district Baltimore Police detectives determined Hold was a suspect and arrested him July 1 in Essex, in the 8900 block of Keslo Drive, with the help of Baltimore County Police.