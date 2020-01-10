Baltimore Police on Friday announced an arrest in the killing of woman who was killed while working at a Patterson Park area grocery last month.
Carmen Rodriguez, 35, was shot three days before Christmas at the at the Kim Deli & Grocery on North Kenwood Avenue where she worked. Police said she was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Commissioner Michael Harrison will hold a noon news conference to discuss an arrest in the shooting, as well arrests in several recent homicides.
This story will be updated.