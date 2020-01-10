xml:space="preserve">
Carmen Rodriguez, 36, was fatally shot Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, while inside Kim Deli & Grocery.
(Phillip Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Police on Friday announced an arrest in the killing of woman who was killed while working at a Patterson Park area grocery last month.

Carmen Rodriguez, 35, was shot three days before Christmas at the at the Kim Deli & Grocery on North Kenwood Avenue where she worked. Police said she was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Commissioner Michael Harrison will hold a noon news conference to discuss an arrest in the shooting, as well arrests in several recent homicides.

