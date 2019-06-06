Speaking for baby Rose: How a Baltimore detective found his purpose investigating child abuse

Jeffrey Mellott figured he’d seen the worst of life’s horrors as a child abuse detective in Baltimore. Then one Christmas Eve, a nurse handed him the dead baby Rose.

Some days you never forget as a cop. The detective won’t forget, not on any Christmas Eve hereafter, his awful duty to carry out a little body as evidence of a felony.

In the child abuse unit of the Baltimore Police, there’s neither the slap-the-cuffs action of narcotics nor the prestige of homicide. The work means coloring beside a 4-year-old girl and praying to God she names the bad man who touched her, so you can haul another pervert off the street. Here, detectives have cracked cases with crayons.

It is a quiet counterpoint to policing a city consumed by the homicide count. These are the unspoken crimes: not mentioned in speeches, unknown to the people. But to a small, devoted band of detectives, these are the cases that haunt their days, that they see at night when they shut their eyes, that make them believe in real evil. In this darkness, Mellott found his purpose.

One year after the case, he stands up in a Baltimore courtroom to speak for baby Rose.

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun Retired Baltimore Police Detective Jeffrey Mellott with one of the horses he cares for on a farm near his Baltimore County home. Retired Baltimore Police Detective Jeffrey Mellott with one of the horses he cares for on a farm near his Baltimore County home. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Cops don’t usually make a victim impact statement. That’s for families to tell the judge how a crime has affected them. In hundreds of cases, Mellott never spoke until now.

He says the nurses sent him off with Rose in a Tupperware-like bin, her body still warm.

“After I submitted baby Rose to evidence control, I go home,” he tells the judge. “I can’t even go in my house. I can’t face my children. I can’t face my grandson. I’m crying. I’m beating the stuffing out of my steering wheel.”

The prosecutor bows her head; Mellott’s trying to stay composed. In silence sits a 37-year-old house painter who raped and impregnated his own daughter. Doctors found birth defects in their baby and worried the child would die without costly, long-term care. The teen mother made a wrenching decision to abort her baby Rose.

“These cases rip the guts out of everybody,” Mellott tells the judge. “I’m begging you, please. This court needs to make a statement — the maximum. The absolute maximum needs to be handed to this man.”

Finished, he sits. Was it enough?

I can’t face my children. I can’t face my grandson. I’m crying. I’m beating the stuffing out of my steering wheel. — Det. Jeffrey Mellott

At 58, Mellott looks like a cop: flattop, broad shoulders and those busy eyes. Out at lunch, he notices who walks in.

He’s a talker, without question, and fluent in that blend of banter, shoptalk, wisecracks, charm and wit that’s dished by barbers and barkeeps. The detective moonlights as a Baltimore Police hostage negotiator. Still, he’s tender with a tortured kid. Leave the Joe Friday just-the-facts routine for a homicide detective. “Papa Jeff” has a bedside manner.

Police work was a second, third — no, fourth — act for him. The father of four had been an engine mechanic, stay-at-home dad, graphic designer and patrol officer. In the academy, they called him “the old man.” Then a freak accident ended his days as a street cop.

According to the police department account, Mellott was chasing a suspected drug dealer in late 2011 and plunged through some bushes. He never saw the electrical wires. BOOM!

When he measures the past, he sees life has a way of leading a man to where he’s most needed. By spring of 2014, he was walking again — a surgical device implanted in his back — and he had decided, almost on a whim, to try another sort of police work. Mellott drove up Charles Street, parked and stepped inside an old college dorm: the child abuse center.

The center opened in 1985 after officials realized that a barrage of questions by social workers, nurses, police and prosecutors dragged a child through abuse again and again. Now, there’s one interview. A specially trained social worker wears an earpiece to ask the questions. Detectives watch on closed-circuit TV down the hall. In one year, they may see 1,800 kids.

Mellott hadn’t faced anything like this.

The detective learned that when a baby is shaken to death, tiny blood vessels burst around the eyes. His clues became not fingerprints and bullets, but this telltale red spotting.

He learned toddlers don’t burn their bottoms by falling into the tub; they’re lowered in the scalding water. Spiral bone fractures don’t come from tumbles, but yanks.

Mellott learned children suffer unthinkable acts, like the 18-month-old girl tortured nearly to death by her mommy. The woman suffocated her daughter with a dry cleaner’s bag, hanged her with a red extension cord, then sent the videos to taunt her ex. The detective won’t forget the video — a bag over the little girl’s face, her tiny gasps fogging the plastic.

Worse yet, the sex cases. Some things you can’t unsee.

The detective sat with child molesters for hours — stifling his anger and disgust — to tease out a confession, even holding one perp’s hand as the man broke down, sobbing, saying he couldn’t resist the little girl who climbed on his lap. One more predator locked up.

Mellott learned to slow down and be meticulous. There’s no statute of limitations for child sex abuse.

Years after a 13-year-old girl was impregnated and whisked off for an abortion, Mellott got the case. He subpoenaed her medical records, then drove to the hospital and found, stashed away, a lab specimen of the fetus, enough for a DNA test and rape charges against her stepfather.

His captain nominated him for an award.

“He’s a hell of an investigator,” Capt. Keith Harrison says.

Still, child abuse cases wear on the soul. Mellott didn’t bring home silly stories, not anymore. When asked about his day, he was vague. A bad guy hurt a little girl, that’s all. Once his daughter Audrey was fundraising for children in Haiti, and she left her money box on the kitchen table. The cover showed a bone-thin girl, her hands cupped, begging for rice. Mellott turned it facedown.

Another day, he sat Audrey down to ask for her blessing, and later, for his wife’s approval. He wanted to foster a little girl sexually abused by her mother’s boyfriend. It would be a big change, he said. But the social workers turned them down because they live outside the city.

Some nights he would come home but seem far away. How many times did Shelly, his wife, wake to hear him rumble off on a midnight motorcycle ride?

She always wanted him to do something else. “But he loves it so much, I feel bad asking him.”

He found escape on the farm where Shelly boards horses. A man can switch off his mind while mowing fields for six hours: Lynyrd Skynyrd blaring in his ears, John Deere thrumming under his legs, or when he’s in the quiet presence of a horse.

Then came the awful months — one dead kid after another. The detective had enough; he wanted out of child abuse. His transfer papers were approved “pending suitable replacement,” which never came. The bullies and rapists had not gone away, but the detectives had. The squads had been battered by attrition. The child abuse unit had shrunk by two-thirds, down to about eight cops, too few to leave.