Homicide, drug detectives comparing notes after body found, cocaine uncovered on same Baltimore block

Narcotics officers are comparing notes with homicide detectives after two separate investigations converged on the same small North Baltimore block in recent days — one around a body found in a home there, the other around an alleged cocaine ring operating out of two others.

“We don’t know if there is a link between them,” said Maj. Rich Gibson, the Northern District commander, whose officers conducted the raids. “But we’re hoping that this will lead to identifying who a potential suspect might be in that homicide.”

A 45-year-old man was found dead from gunshot wounds in the basement of a vacant home in the 500 block of E. 26th St. in Better Waverly about 9:26 a.m. May 25, after a man on the street to do rehab work smelled a foul odor and spotted the man’s feet, police said.

The victim has not been identified, but police said his death was ruled a homicide on Friday.

Also on Friday, a weeks-long investigation into an alleged drug ring that Gibson said operates in the surrounding area culminated in the raids of two other homes on the same block — one right next to the house where the body was found, Gibson confirmed.

Gibson said police have been investigating a drug ring that works in the 2700 block of Greenmount Ave. and the 400 block of E. Lorraine Ave. in the adjacent Harwood neighborhood for weeks, and had determined that the group used the two homes they raided on E. 26th St. for stashing and packaging cocaine.

They executed search warrants at the homes on Friday afternoon, and found more than two pounds of cocaine in one and between 80 and 100 vials of cocaine in the other, Gibson said.

“It’s great police work,” he said.

Arrested in the raids were three men: Charles Mosley, 40, of the same block; Agin Hasan, 71, of the same block; and Kevin Harding, 52, of the 300 block of the same street. The men, each charged with drug possession and distribution, could not be reached for comment Saturday. They did not have attorneys listed in online court records.

Hasan and Mosley were each released on bond Saturday; Harding remained held on bond, according to court records.

Gibson said his officers are “100 percent” sharing their notes with homicide detectives, now. And he hopes their work means a brighter future for the neighborhood.

He said there were drug dealers in the same area when he was a rookie officer in the same district in 1997, but they have come and gone over the years. Lately, residents have complained about a new group of dealers, and the raids on Friday — and another on Lorraine Avenue several weeks ago — were a direct result of those complaints, he said.

“This seems to be a new group trying to take over this area,” he said. “Hopefully this puts an end to it.”

