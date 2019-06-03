Baltimore Police investigating report of rape that 'may have involved' department member

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a report of a rape “that may have involved an unnamed member of the department,” officials confirmed on Monday afternoon.

As a result of the investigation, which began Sunday, “some departmental vehicles are now being processed for potential evidence and detectives are working to quickly identify any officers who may have been involved, and fully establish the facts of the case,” the department said.

The department would not answer a range of questions about the nature of the specific allegations or where the assault allegedly occurred. Matt Jablow, a police spokesman, did confirm that a woman came forward to police to report she had been raped.

The order for some departmental vehicles to be processed for potential evidence prevented those vehicles from being used for patrol and other police purposes on Tuesday.

Dozens of white patrol vehicles sat unused in the lots of multiple police district stations on Tuesday morning.

The department issued a statement on the incident about 2 p.m. Monday, six hours after The Baltimore Sun began asking questions about it.

