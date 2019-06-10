Ex-Baltimore Police officer found guilty of 2nd-degree assault, misconduct for beating captured on viral video

A former Baltimore Police officer was convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct for beating a man in an incident captured on a viral video.

With the ruling, Baltimore Circuit Judge Yolanda Tanner found him not guilty of the most serious charge, first-degree assault.

Ex-Baltimore Police Officer Arthur Williams was caught on cellphone video in August confronting a man on an East Baltimore sidewalk, grabbing his arm and punching him repeatedly in the face.

City officials, the police department and the union that represents rank-and-file officers denounced Williams’ actions after the footage went viral. The officer resigned from the force.

The man Williams is accused of assaulting, DaShawn McGrier, suffered a fractured jaw and ribs, swelling around his eye and ringing in his ears from Williams’ punches, his attorney has said.

Williams’ elected to forgo his right to a jury trail and instead allowed Tanner to determine his fate in a bench trial.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 9.

The incident was the latest blemish for a department already under a court-enforced consent decree mandating sweeping reforms. U.S. Justice Department investigators have accused the department of widespread unconstitutional and discriminatory practices.

The week before Tanner handed down her ruling, Commissioner Michael Harrison held a press conference where he announced a 24-year department veteran was being charged with assault, false imprisonment and misconduct.

This article will be updated.

