A Baltimore judge will hold a hearing Monday at 2 p.m. to determine whether Adnan Syed, 41, should have his murder conviction vacated.

Prosecutors with the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and Syed’s lawyer, Erica Suter, filed motions Wednesday asking a judge to vacate Syed’s conviction in the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

This article will be updated.