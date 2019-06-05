Baltimore police: Suspect fled arrest, threw gun onto I-83, leading to closure

Baltimore police say Interstate 83 was closed briefly Wednesday because officers were searching for a gun that was thrown from an overpass while they were chasing a suspect related to a report of gunfire in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood.

Police first responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 1000 block of Homewood Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., said Detective Nicole Monroe, spokeswoman for the department.

A police helicopter observed a suspect in the investigation, Monroe said, and the person “ran from the scene, got into a vehicle and drove through the Eastern and Central Districts in an attempt to elude police.”

Before the suspect was apprehended, Monroe said they were seen throwing a firearm from a bridge overpass onto Interstate 83.

It led to the road being closed for a brief period Thursday evening as Monroe said officers worked to recover the firearm.

The suspect was ultimately apprehended, Monroe said, but the department is withholding identification until formal charges are filed.

