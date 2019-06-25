Authorities seize 333 pounds of cocaine at Port of Baltimore — Customs' largest bust at port to date

Authorities Tuesday announced Customs and Border Protection agents seized 333 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a shipping container full of beach chairs, which is considered the agency’s largest bust at the port to date, according to a release.

The substance was seized on June 18. So far, no arrests have been made.

“This seizure illustrates the complexities of Customs and Border Protection’s multi-faceted missions, from ensuring that imported goods comply with U.S. trade regulations to interdicting dangerous drugs that harm our communities,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore in a release.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, Homeland Security Investigations agents and state and local partners examined the the shipping container, which arrived from China through Panama. The beach chairs were bound for an address in Maryland, according to the release.

Authorities found four black bags concealing 125 bricks of a white powdery substance that authorities said tested positive for cocaine. Authorities estimate the street value of the cocaine is $10 million.

Prior to this incident, the largest cocaine seizure by CBP at the Port of Baltimore was a 311 pound discovery in April 2007, CBP said.