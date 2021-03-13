14-year-old boy shot in the neck in West Baltimore Friday

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night in the Mondawmin neighborhood of Baltimore City.
At 9:21 p.m., Western District police responded to a call in the 1900 block of Walbrook Ave. and found the youth, who had been struck in the neck, police said. He was taken to an area hospital with non-critical injuries.
About five hours later, in the West Baltimore neighborhood of Franklin Square, gunfire felled a 32-year-old man in the 1400 block of W. Saratoga St.
Around 1:45 a.m., a patrol officer heard shots and responded to the site, where a citizen pointed out the victim, who’d been shot multiple times, according to Baltimore police. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where his condition is unknown. Because of the severity of his wounds, homicide detectives are investigating.
Police ask anyone with information about either shooting to call (410) 396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.