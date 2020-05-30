8 shot and 2 killed, including 16-year-old girl, in Baltimore shootings overnight, police say

Baltimore police reported that eight people were shot early Saturday morning, including a double-shooting in Southwest Baltimore that left a 16-year-old girl dead.
Police also announced the arrest of a suspect in a May 12 case in which a Royal Farms store employee was shot during a robbery attempt in the 3600 block of Keswick Road in Hampden. Matthew Caldwell, 17, was charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, armed robbery, and other offenses, according to police. He was being held without bail.
Saturday’s shootings, in which two people were killed, all occurred in the span of four hours after midnight.
Shortly after 3 a.m., police said, Southwest District patrol officers responded to a hospital’s report of a walk-in shooting victim. The officers found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the throat — she later died — and a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the back.
Another double-shooting occurred an hour later, leaving a 31-year-old man dead. Police said the two victims were walking in the 300 block of Key Highway when they got into an argument with the suspect, who shot them. The condition of the other victim, a woman, was not immediately known.
Police also responded to separate nonfatal shootings of a man in the 2300 block of Druid Hill Ave.; of a 21-year-old woman in the area of Gist and West Strathmore avenues; of a man who had crashed his vehicle in the 100 block of W. Franklin St.; and of a 34 year-old man who resisted an armed robbery in the 2700 block of Erdman Ave.
Baltimore homicides are on pace with last year’s numbers despite the coronavirus pandemic that has kept much of the city at home. As of Saturday, there had been 125 homicides in 2020, according to police data. There were 124 through the end of May 2019.