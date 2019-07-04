Baltimore police make 64 arrests in three-day operation targeting open warrants, violent offenders

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison Thursday said the department’s warrant apprehension task force made 64 arrests — including two teens arrested in connection with a recent double homicide — following a three day operation targeting violent offenders.

“The city is safer with these violent criminals off of our streets,” Harrison said. “So I hope that all of these arrests sends a message that the mend and women of the Baltimore police department and our partners … will be relentless in our pursuit of violence offenders.”

BPD also arrested two teenagers in connection to a double murder that took place on Tuesday in the 1200 block of Bloomingdale Road. The names of the 28-year-old man and the 26-year-old woman who were shot and killed have not been released by the BPD.

The two suspects 18-year-old Donyell Morris and 17-year-old Charles Anderson are currently being held in the Central Booking intake facility. According to Harrison, detectives were able to close the case “within the first 24 hours and arrests in a couple of days.”

The task force partnered with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to locate violent offenders with arrest warrants. The operation, which began on Monday, focused on serious and violent crimes such as murder, assault, burglary, and car jacking.

Offenders were all charges as adults and from the city, according to Baltimore Police Department officials.