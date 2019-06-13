Woman allegedly raped by Shock Trauma guard was also sexually assaulted by Lyft driver, police say

A 29-year-woman who told police she believed she was raped by a police officer —who detectives determined was actually a security guard—also told police her Lyft driver forced himself on her.

Police have only charged one man.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Tuesday night announced charges against Richard S. Barnes, including assault, rape and impersonating an officer. Harrison did not mention the additional accusations against the Lyft driver made by the victim.

The driver had not been charged, according to online court records, however a Baltimore police spokesman said the investigation “remains open and ongoing.”

According to the statement of charges against Barnes, the victim was picked up from the Charles Village Pub shortly after 10 p.m. on June 2 by a Lyft vehicle.

The victim told police the driver began to touch her body and digitally penetrated her. He then parked the car in an alley in the 3100 block of St. Paul St. and the driver pulled the victim on top of him inside the car, the documents said.

Then, the victim told police she saw a second vehicle pull up behind the parked Lyft vehicle. A man dressed in a blue police uniform approached the car and ordered the victim out of the car and into his car, the document said.

Police have since identified the officer as Barnes, who is not a police officer but works as a security guard at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

The victim rode in the front seat of Barnes’s car as he drove her to an unidentified address, the document said. Once inside a location, Barnes forced the victim to have sex with him, the document said. He then changed his clothes and took the victim back to the 3100 block of St. Paul St. in the same vehicle, the document said.

Barnes’s bail review hearing was scheduled at 11 a.m. Thursday.