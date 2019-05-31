51-year-old man fatally stabbed in Essex, Baltimore County police say

A 51-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Essex early Friday, Baltimore County police said.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to an alley behind the 1000 block of Arncliff Road for a report of a fight, police said. They found a man, identified as Thomas Eugene Hunt of the same block, suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

Hunt was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m.

The death is still under investigation by the homicide unit, police said. Police are asking anyone with information to call Baltimore County police at 410-307-2020.

