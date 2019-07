Baltimore police Thursday were tipped off by a citizen who discovered a dead man’s body “in a state of decomposition” in the city’s Cold Springs neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers found the man’s body at 8:05 a.m. in the 300 block of Tamarind Road in north Baltimore.

Police said the body showed gunshot wounds to the torso although an autopsy is planned.

Police ask, “anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.”