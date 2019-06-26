Woodlawn man arrested in West Baltimore homicide

Baltimore Police Wednesday released the name of a Woodlawn man accused of fatally shooting a 43-year-old man in West Baltimore earlier in the week.

Sean Melton, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Tuesday, police said in a release Wednesday. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced the arrest Tuesday evening during a press conference about the increased violence across the city over the past week.

Melton is being held without bail and no attorney was listed for him, according to court records.

Police said Melton and a 43-year-old man were in an argument in the 2200 block of Ruskin Ave. around 1:20 p.m. Monday.

The man tried to walk away as the argument became heated in the Woodbrook neighborhood, police said. But then, authorities said, Melton got into his car, followed the man down the block to the 2300 block of North Fulton Ave. and allegedly shot him. Melton then left the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he died from his injuries.

