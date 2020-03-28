Baltimore County police charge man with February homicide

Baltimore County Police have arrested a 25-year-old man and charged him with the first-degree murder of Anthony Laron Richardson Jr.
Michael Kevin Richardson was arrested Thursday after an investigation into the February 25 death, police announced Friday night. The two are not related to one another.
The 23-year-old victim was found in a residence at Comet Court in the Parkville area of the county about 10:25 p.m. He was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died.
Michael Kevin Richardson is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Detectives are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact police at 410-307-2020.