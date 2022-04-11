Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy believed to be in 2021 Black Jeep Wrangler last seen in Hampstead

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon for a 12-year-old boy who is believed to be a passenger in a 2021 Black Jeep Wrangler last seen in Hampstead.

Maryland State Police said the boy, Maxx Geiger, may also be in Westminster. Authorities said he is traveling with his father, Christopher Geiger, 35.

The Jeep has a Maryland license plate, number DV15797. The alert message was sent around 4:20 p.m.

The boy is white and weighs around 120 pounds, is 5 feet, 3 inches and has blonde hair and brown eyes. He has been missing since Friday, according to the Amber Alert.