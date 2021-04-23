Maryland attorney general plans to review in-custody death reports after ex-chief medical examiner testified in Chauvin trial

Maryland’s Attorney General’s Office said Friday that it was “appropriate” for outside experts to review all “in custody” death reports produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner under Dr. David Fowler, nine days after Fowler testified that ex-Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was not responsible for the death of George Floyd in police custody.
The decision follows complaints about Fowler’s work from the family and attorneys of Anton Black, 19, who died in 2018 after Greensboro police on the Eastern Shore held the unarmed teenager down for more than six minutes. Black’s death was captured on body camera. Fowler ruled that Black died because of a sudden cardiac event while struggling with police, and not because they pinned him in a prone position.
“We agree that it is appropriate for independent experts to review reports issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) regarding deaths in custody,” Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for the Office of Attorney General, said in an statement to The Baltimore Sun. “We are already in conversations with the Governor’s Office about the need for such a review, and have offered to coordinate it.”
The attorney general’s office is defending the state in a lawsuit brought by Black’s family against Fowler, the state and others. Coombs said that no one connected to the lawsuit would be part of any independent review.
“We have taken steps to wall off those in our office who are representing the OCME and its current and former employees, including Dr. Fowler, from those who might be involved in any review of OCME reports,” Coombs wrote.”
Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Fowler said he was not aware of any such consideration of a review. But he defended his office’s work.
“There’s a large team of forensic pathologists, with layers of supervision, and those medical examiners always did tremendous work,” Fowler said.
“People need to do what they need to do,” he said of a potential review.
He declined to discuss his testimony in the Chauvin trial.
The office will review all cases from 2003-2020, which falls under Fowler’s tenure. He retired in 2019 after 17 years as chief medical examiner to go into private consulting practice. He was considered one of the foremost medical examiners in the country and served on national boards.
Due to pending litigation, the office declined to comment on whether Fowler’s testimony in Chauvin’s murder trial influenced its decision to conduct a review.
Fowler testified for the defense, saying that Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm problem due to his heart disease while being restrained by police, contradicting several experts who said Floyd died due to a lack of oxygen. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck.
Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton and the Associated Press contributed to this article.
This article will be updated.