41-year-old man arrested in Sunday night shooting, Baltimore Police said

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the back in North Baltimore on Sunday night, Baltimore Police said.

Laquan Jones-Hillman was charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. officers were called to Union Memorial Hospital, where a 26-year-old man who had walked in with a gunshot wound on his back, police said. Earlier in the evening, police had responded to reports of gunshots in the 2200 block of Cecil Ave. but hadn’t been able to find a victim.

When officers returned to the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood, witnesses led police to Jones-Hillman, who lives on that block, police said. The man was then detained and charged with the shooting of the 26-year-old, police said.

Court records were not yet available online but police said Jones-Hillman is waiting to see a court commissioner.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden