36-year-old man dies in Southwest Baltimore shooting overnight

A 36-year-old man died overnight Wednesday in a Southwest Baltimore shooting, police said Thursday morning.

Just past midnight, officers were called to the 2000 block of Hollins Ferry Road for a shooting. Police found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

In the same release, Baltimore Police also ruled a deadly shooting from 19 years ago as a homicide.

Jessie Bernard Evans, 47, was shot September 23, 2000, in the 1000 block of North Dukeland St. In February, the man died and his body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Police were notified on June 6 that Evans’ death was ruled a homicide because of complications from injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

----

Names of the latest homicide victims in Baltimore were also released by police Thursday:

» Gerald Brown, 34, was killed June 7 in the 3700 block of W. Forest Park Ave.

» Derle Brooks, 37, was killed June 8 in the 900 block of Peach St.

» Terrell Matthews, 34, was killed June 9 in the 1500 block of N Stricker St.

» Karl Jennings, 26, was killed June 9 in the 2300 block of Baker St.

» Davone Brooks, 33, was killed June 10 in the 1600 block of Dundalk Ave.

» Brandon Silver, 22, was killed June 12 in the 1400 block of May Court.

» Taven Lowther, 29, was killed June 12 in the 4400 block of Franconia Drive.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden