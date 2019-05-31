Teenager, 25-year-old shot in separate incidents Friday, Baltimore police say

A teenager and a 25-year-old man were injured in two seperate shootings Friday, Baltimore police said

Just before 7 a.m., Western District officers responded to the 800 block of W. Lexington St. in the Poppleton neighborhood for a shooting, police said. They found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Then, at about 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Cator Ave. in the Pen Lucy neighborhood, where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital, police said.

Because of the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100, 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden