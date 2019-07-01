21-year-old woman injured in East Baltimore shooting, police say

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the stomach Monday morning in East Baltimore, police said.

Police found the woman around 2:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of E. Madison St. in the Milton-Montford neighborhood and transported her to an area hospital, they said.

The incident occurred less than block away from the site of two fatal shootings this month.

In one incident, a gunman opened fire on a crowd in the 800 block of N. Port St., wounding four and killing 19-year-old Deairis Jones. In the other, a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Bradford Ave.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the July 1 shooting to call 410-396-2433 or 1-866-7lockup.

