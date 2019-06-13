Two Baltimore women convicted in $100,000 retail theft conspiracy

Two Baltimore women were convicted in connection with a retail theft ring that stole more than $100,000 worth of clothing and accessories from Victoria’s Secret, Dick’s Sporting Goods, True Religion and other stores in Maryland, the state attorney general’s office said Thursday.

Lisa M. Williams, 55, and Lyric McLaughlin, 23, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a retail theft scheme of $100,000 or more, Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said. McLaughlin was sentenced to four years incarceration by Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Tanner. Williams will be sentenced July 24.

The theft occurred from January through June of 2017, according to information presented in court, when Williams, McLaughlin and others targeted retailers that also included PINK, Hollister, Sunglass Hut, Lens Crafters, Pearl Vision, JC Penney and ULTA, Frosh’s announcement said.

McLaughlin and others would go into stores, select large quantities of merchandise, conceal the items in large bags, then leave the store without paying.

“These two women participated in an organized scheme to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of goods,” Frosh said. “The thefts and subsequent sales were brazen and numerous. Honest businesses can take comfort in the fact that we will prosecute and shut down theft rings like this one.”

The women advertised and sold the stolen merchandise on Instagram. Buyers often went to Willilams’ home in East Baltimore to buy the merchandise.

Maryland State Police searched Williams’ home in June 2017 and recovered 99 boxes of accessories and clothing, many of which had price tags and security sensors attached. Police also recovered Williams’ cell phone, which contained images and texts relating to the theft and sale of the stolen merchandise.

CAPTION The Amazon warehouse in Baltimore offers people an opportunity to see the business in action with a tour of the facility. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) The Amazon warehouse in Baltimore offers people an opportunity to see the business in action with a tour of the facility. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Brian McComas, owner of Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill and Hunt Valley, apologized Monday for tweets he made over the weekend. Brian McComas, owner of Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill and Hunt Valley, apologized Monday for tweets he made over the weekend.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella