Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Chanel Gaskins, center, mother of Iyanna Watkins, is consoled by a woman during vigil. Surrounding her are Jonathan Winston, right, and Brandon Winston the girl's uncles. Friends and family of Iyanna Watkins, 13, held a prayer and candle light vigil behind a 7-11 store on Peterson Road in Middle River where she was shot and killed Monday night.