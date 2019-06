Photo courtesy of the FBI

This image is taken on 2/27/2019 at PNC Bank at 426 West Baltimore St. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect shown in this photograph. This person is responsible for a series of bank robberies in the Baltimore area that started on February 27, 2019. In each instance, the suspect enters the victim bank, approaches the teller counter, presents a demand note announcing a robbery and stating that he has a gun, and after taking cash from the victim teller, flees the area. To date, no one has been injured in any of the robberies.