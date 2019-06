Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police stand by between dozens of cones that mark where shell casings rest on Ruskin Avw at the scene of a shooting Thursuday, April 11, 2019. Police later identified the victim of the shooting as Levar Mullen, 20, of the 10000 block of Jason Lane. Forensics investigators broke out a storage case of evidence markers to indicate objects located throughout the block.