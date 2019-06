Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Hip hop artists EZE Jackson, left, and Dev Rock (facing camera) hug after participating in an action around the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues to block traffic in remembrance of Baltimore rapper Lor Scoota, and to advocate for an end to violence. Lor Scoota, 23, whose given name was Tyreice Travon Watson, was killed in a Saturday night shooting after attending a Morgan State University charity basketball game to promote peace.