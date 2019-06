Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Katie Robinson brought her three children to the protest. She says, "We have the privilege of living in a bubble. I never have to worry that my children and I or any family members are ever going to be separated from each other." She talks about why she and her children took part in the protest. "I want them to know that their lives are great, but there are many people who WE need to raise our voices for, whose lives are hurting. We need to be their voices, we need to be their voices."