Photos from the Freddie Gray investigative file: Part 2 of 4
The Baltimore Police Department this week released thousands of pages of investigative case files related to the arrest and death of Freddie Gray in response to Public Information Act requests from several media outlets, including The Baltimore Sun. The files include hundreds of photographs, some of which have been redacted and were blacked out. Warning: Some images are graphic. Continue viewing the photos here: Part 1 | Part 3 | Part 4
